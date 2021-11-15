ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

ironSource stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

