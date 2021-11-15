Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 875,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,650,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,741,000 after buying an additional 594,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

