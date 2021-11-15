iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,062 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.16 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

