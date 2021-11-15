iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $147.33 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

