iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,146. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

