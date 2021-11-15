iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 501,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 12.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $37,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 279,284 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.