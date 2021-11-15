iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 6.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDU opened at $26.43 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71.

