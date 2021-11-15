iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.17 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

