iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 128,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB remained flat at $$116.11 during midday trading on Monday. 13,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,444. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

