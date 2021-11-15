iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $448.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $448.00 and last traded at $448.00, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $422.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

