iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.16. 294,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,800,234. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $174.28 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

