iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.87 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

