iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,108 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 3.32% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $240,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $785,227,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.04 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $111.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.38.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

