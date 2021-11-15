Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ISDR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 27.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

