iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iSun.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISUN shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.21. iSun has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSun by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iSun by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iSun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 117,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iSun by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

