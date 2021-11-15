James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.