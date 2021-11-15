Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $13,625,000.

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

