Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 1,555.4% from the October 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS JAPAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 192,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,133. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.39. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

