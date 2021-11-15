Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after buying an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

