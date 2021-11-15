Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.67).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.90. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 52 week high of €36.14 ($42.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

