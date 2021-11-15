Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 15th. Jiuzi had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Jiuzi stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jiuzi in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

