Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Cut by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.8% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,134,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $3,590,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

