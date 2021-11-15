Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) PT Lowered to 2,800.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $61.94 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.63.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

