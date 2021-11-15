Joseph Michael Burnett Sells 10,000 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Stock

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Michael Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $173,273.26.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $367.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 75.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

