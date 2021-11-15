JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 74.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 704,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000.

IBDR opened at $26.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54.

