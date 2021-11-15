JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

