JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $194,000 Position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 443.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.