JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $209,000 Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

