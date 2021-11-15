JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $211,000 Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 38,795.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $8.82 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $512.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

