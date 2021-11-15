JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $214,000 Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Target Hospitality worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 111.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.