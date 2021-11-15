JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,948 shares of company stock worth $3,445,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

