JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.92.
About Globe Telecom
