JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

