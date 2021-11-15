JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $6,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $102,196,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.