JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZ. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,196,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

