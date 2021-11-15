JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,107 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

