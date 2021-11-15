Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Purchases £14,964.60 in Stock

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes bought 14,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £14,964.60 ($19,551.35).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Nicholas Moakes bought 1,422 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

LON:JEFI opened at GBX 104.25 ($1.36) on Monday. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

