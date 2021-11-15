Kainos Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.10 (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON KNOS traded down GBX 189 ($2.47) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,863 ($24.34). 867,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

