Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $465,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,091 shares of company stock worth $1,220,981. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 828.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter valued at $637,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

