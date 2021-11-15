Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.64 ($112.52).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €87.89 ($103.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of €78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.18. Daimler has a 12-month low of €51.74 ($60.87) and a 12-month high of €88.65 ($104.29).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

