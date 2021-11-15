KeyCorp Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $255.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.82 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $203.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after acquiring an additional 335,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

