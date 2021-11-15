KeyCorp Increases Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $31.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Sterling Check has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $28.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $33,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $2,285,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $2,971,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

