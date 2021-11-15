Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.56

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1179925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48.

In other news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

