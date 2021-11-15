Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 525,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

