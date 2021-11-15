Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $141.92 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,722,288,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,899,572 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

