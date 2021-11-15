Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,624,581.52 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. 11,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

