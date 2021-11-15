Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,624,581.52 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.
Shares of KN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.67. 11,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.