Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 554,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Knowles were worth $45,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $5,958,994. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

