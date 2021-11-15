Komodo Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.58 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $127.26 million and $2.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.80 or 0.00311052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00144414 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000144 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001090 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,754,689 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

