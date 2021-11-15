Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

