Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

