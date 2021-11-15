KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

KPTSF remained flat at $$8.54 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

